Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katie Holmes Kim K. Bachelor Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Kelly Clarkson, Music Minute, American Idol, YouTube >> Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft" - REACTING Live!

Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft" - REACTING Live!

9/07/2017 9:37 AM ET | Filed under: Kelly ClarksonMusic MinuteAmerican IdolYouTube

This is not what we were expecting!

Do U agree with Perez????

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
Next story »
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
See All Comments