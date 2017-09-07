Kellyanne Conway Actually Had Nice Things To Say About Hillary Clinton To Her Three Young Daughters

We imagine it was pretty difficult for Kellyanne Conway to explain to her three young daughters why she wasn't supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election — and was instead campaigning for a self-proclaimed pussy grabber.

Donald Trump's counselor is very proud of herself for climbing the ranks within the Republican party — even though most of the policies oppress women not in her position.

Anyway, the campaign manager is featured in TIME's new Firsts video series profiling groundbreaking women, where she opened up about how she talked to her children about how she opposed but still "respected" the first female presidential nominee for a major party.

The mother-of-four explained:

"In explaining how I feel about one thing that Donald Trump said or did to my daughters, I would be remiss in not revealing the full conversation, which is also why Mommy, who's a woman, did not support the first female presidential candidate for a major party … I would tell them that I respect very much that Secretary Clinton was running for president, and it showed that in this country, anybody can do anything if they set their mind to it. At the same time, I tried to explain to them that you could be excited for someone with whom you disagree, and share in that moment in history as a proud American."

Elsewhere in the interview, the pollster discussed how she made a name for herself in a party dominated by old white guys:

"In Republican politics, particularly 20 some years ago, there were few women. There were few women consultants, there were few women candidates, there were certainly few women congressmen and office-holders. I'd walk into the RNC and I'd walk into other Republican political situations, which I have described as walking into the men's locker room at the Elks Club holding a bachelor party. My comfort level came in learning how to think like a man and to behave like a lady."

Accepting this "locker room" culture clearly helped her get in Trump's good graces:

"I'm so pleased that I have his ear and his trust as campaign manager, and now as I take on this role as counselor to the president — the highest ranking non-relative female in his White House."

Sure. But are you on the right side of history??

