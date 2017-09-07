Turns Out Kendall Jenner Did NOT Steal Blake Griffin From His Baby Momma!

Kendall Jenner is many things, but a homewrecker is NOT one of them!

As we reported, there were rumors that the KUWTK star stole new flame Blake Griffin from baby momma Brynn Cameron after Kenny and the NBA star were spotted on recent dates.

However, according to an US Weekly source, the basketball player and his fiancée actually broke up in July!

The insider reveals:

"Blake and Brynn broke up in July… They ended things on good terms and they are still friends while raising their son and daughter."

They share son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 12 months, together while Brynn has son Cole with former NFL player Matt Leinart.

While Kendall and Blake have been spending a lot of time together, their relationship is still very new. A second source explained:

"Kendall and Blake are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and are having fun together… It's a little early to call them boyfriend and girlfriend. Kendall wont settle down soon – she is busy and likes her freedom."

Case settled.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: baby momma drama, basketball, blake griffin, brynn cameron, kendall jenner, kuwtk, love line, models, nba, nfl, reality tv, young hollywood