Senate Hopeful Kid Rock Shows Donald Trump How To Denounce Nazis With Passion — WATCH!

Watch out, Donald Trump — there's a new political showman in town who knows how to properly condemn racism, and his name is KIIIIIIIIIIIDDDD (Bawitdaba, da bang, da dang, diggy diggy diggy said the boogie, said up jump the boogie….)

Kid Rock!

The rocker, who has previously teased a run for U.S. Senate in his home state of Michigan, kicked off his Grand Rapids concert on Wednesday with a fiery, MAGA-esque speech that took aim at every movement currently dividing the nation.

Taking the stage to the Presidential Anthem Hail to the Chief, the musician pumped up the crowd from behind an eagle seal-embellished podium and delivered the most kick ass "fuck you" to all the Nazi punks and KKK creeps, declaring:

"Call me a racist because I'm not PC, as if you have to remind me that black lives matter. Nazis, fucking bigots, and now, again, the KKK? I say, screw all you assholes, stay the fuck away…It's no secret we're divided, and we all should take some blame."

Damn! See for yourself:

The American Bad Ass singer's prospective Senate run has drawn interest from the president of a major Republican PAC, who recently told C-SPAN the organization would be "very interested in his candidacy."

Well, the American Bad Ass singer definitely has the fiery passion the current political landscape demands. Will he actually become the leader that unites the U.S.?

*Looks over at the dumpster fire destroying Washington, D.C.*

Anything is possible!

