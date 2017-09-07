New Details On Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Surrogate!

What an exciting time!!

As we reported, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expecting their third child (a girl!) via surrogate in January 2018.

While confidentiality agreements have definitely been signed, TMZ uncovered details about the carrier that Kim and Kanye probably never wanted to get out.

According to a source close to the pregnancy, the surrogate is an African-American female in her 20s with a solid marriage of five years. She also has two small boys, is in great physical shape, and is a registered Democrat!

Just by that last fact alone, she's a winner in our book!

We hope Saint West and North West are getting ready for their little sister's arrival!

