Lady GaGa Reveals Her Chill Side In New Teaser For Gaga: Five Foot Two!

9/07/2017

Based on how wild and weird she is on stage, hanging out with Lady GaGa seems like it would be kind of exhausting.

But after watching the new teaser for her upcoming Netflix documentary, the superstar actually seems chill AF!

In Gaga: Five Foot Two, the Born This Way songstress shows her relatable side, from going on shopping trips to Walmart to getting stoned in her grandpa's car.

We also get a look at the chaos she deals with on the reg — like planning her epic Super Bowl Halftime Show, hugging it out with Donatella Versace, and producing her album Joanne.

Watch the trailer (below) to see Stefani Germanotta like you've never seen her before!

