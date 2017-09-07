Gloria Carter is opening up about coming out as a lesbian to her son, JAY-Z.

As you may know, her journey inspired Beyoncé's husband's song Smile on his latest album, 4:44, where he raps:

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian

Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don't matter to me if it's a him or her"

Elsewhere on the inspiring song, Gloria recites a poem she wrote that says:

"Living in the shadow / Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? / In the shadows people see you as happy and free / Because that's what you want them to see / The world is changing and they say it's time to be free / But you live with the fear of just being me... Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be / No harm for them, no harm for me / But life is short, and it's time to be free / Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed."

While appearing on the D'USSE Friday podcast this week, the humanitarian told the story of how Smile came to life:

