ABC's New Bachelor Is…

Arie Luyendyk Jr.!

GMA revealed the news on Thursday:

In case you don't remember since he was on TV in 2012, the race car driver was the runner-up on Emily Maynard's season 8 of The Bachelorette.

During the morning show appearance, Arie revealed he "was a little skeptical" when he got the call, but he's going in with "an open heart."

Are you surprised by this choice for The Bachelor?

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: arie luyendyk jr., love line, the bachelor-ette, tv news