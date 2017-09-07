THIS Is Why Peter Kraus Is Not The Next Bachelor!

Say goodbye to the gap tooth, ladies!

As we reported, on Thursday morning, GMA broke the news that the next Bachelor is Bachelorette season 8 runner-up Arie Luyendyk Jr.!

After the shocking announcement, fans were puzzled as to why Bachelorette season 13 runner-up and fan favorite Peter Kraus wasn't chosen.

According to ET Online, the silver-haired hunk was in the running, but things changed at the last minute.

Last Thursday, GMA tweeted they were going to reveal the next Bachelor "tomorrow." Minutes later, the tweet was deleted. As seen here:

According to an insider, in the past week, the business owner was on "lockdown" which means he was in the final stages of negotiations.

"Peter had been on lockdown for the past week or so, even friends couldn't get a hold of him."

But on Wednesday, hours before the actual reveal, a source said:

"It's not looking good for Peter [to be the Bachelor] right now."

The insider says Kraus accepted the role, but then wanted more out of ABC. After that, the network "lost interest" and went with Arie.

While fans are disappointed with the ultimate decision, Rachel Lindsay's ex is "doing fine."

"Being the Bachelor wasn't something he was building his whole world around… The major desire wasn't there for him… Peter wasn't in this for fame or fortune… He wouldn't have been the Bachelor just for a platform, and his stance hadn't really changed when it came to an engagement."

Now that Luyendyk is confirmed, production is eagerly working on the next season.

"Producers feel like Peter was a great guy, but Arie is really genuine too. Now the focus is on casting the women… Casting is still underway, and now women know it's Arie, so they can really decide for themselves if they want to pursue him."

Late Thursday, Peter posted a touching message on Instagram expressing his gratitude toward ABC and the Bachelor franchise for showing him "glimpses of a life I never once dreamed that I could have."

Read his full post (below)!

