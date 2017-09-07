Listen To This: When It's All Said And Done…

Justin Bieber's recent and frequent collaborator, Poo Bear, has teamed up with Anitta for his new solo single, Will I See You.

The songwriter/producer is great at creating and crafting songs that work totally stripped down. In fact, this song is mainly guitar with some finger snaps and Anitta's beautiful voice accompanying a gorgeous lyric and melody.

Speaking of the Brazilian singer, this is her English debut and her accent is non-existent. You would never know Portuguese was her first language!

Check out the pretty love song above!

