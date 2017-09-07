Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: When It's All Said And Done…

9/07/2017

Justin Bieber's recent and frequent collaborator, Poo Bear, has teamed up with Anitta for his new solo single, Will I See You.

The songwriter/producer is great at creating and crafting songs that work totally stripped down. In fact, this song is mainly guitar with some finger snaps and Anitta's beautiful voice accompanying a gorgeous lyric and melody.

Speaking of the Brazilian singer, this is her English debut and her accent is non-existent. You would never know Portuguese was her first language!

Check out the pretty love song above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Poo Bear!

And CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Anitta!

