Prince William Drops Prince George Off For His First Day Of School Solo As Kate Middleton Continues To Battle Morning Sickness!

9/07/2017 8:52 AM ET

no title

Prince George is getting so big!

Today marked the royal's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, and dad Prince William was happy to drop him off. George, 4, even looked a bit nervous as he was greeted by the Head of Lower School on arrival!

A pregnant Kate Middleton was noticeably absent from the occasion, with reports revealing she's still in a heavy battle with morning sickness AKA Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

A spokesman shared earlier in the day:

"Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned."

Sad!

Good thing the Kensington Palace Instagram captured the whole thing — now, she can watch on her phone from bed!

Ch-ch-check out the adorable moment (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

