Kim Kardashian's Ex Reggie Bush Welcomes Third Child With Wife — Find Out The Baby's Name!

A Bad Moms Christmas has it all!

Laughs, booze, and Justin Hartley's hairless butthole!

In the latest trailer for the comedy sequel, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn agree to rebel against the festive season after their mothers (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon) ambush them for the holidays.

Along with plenty of clips teasing deviant mommy behavior (Shots in the mall! Bonding over gingerbread!), we get a nice preview of the This Is Us star playing a go-go Santa in need of a nice waxing.

Watch the trailer (below) to see the early Christmas package!

[Image via STX Entertainment/YouTube.]