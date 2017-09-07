Home Videos Photos Shop
Kim Kardashian's Ex Reggie Bush Welcomes Third Child With Wife — Find Out The Baby's Name!

9/07/2017 11:35 AM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberFamilyIt's A Boy!Celeb KidzReggie Bush

Congrats to Reggie and his growing family!

Kim Kardashian West isn't the only one with big baby news!

E! News has revealed her ex Reggie Bush and his wife Lilit Avagyan Bush have welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Agyemang Bush.

Born on September 2, the little one hasn't made it onto either of his parents' social media accounts yet, but hopefully soon!

Congrats to the entire Bush family!

[Image via Instagram.]

