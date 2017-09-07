Remember Jenkem?

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara aren't just dating, but they're now living together!

The actor spilled the big news about their relationship during an interview with T Magazine published on Wednesday, where it was revealed they're residing in the Hollywood Hills.

He didn't bring up his girlfriend much otherwise, only mentioning her briefly when revealing why he chose to play Jesus alongside her in Mary Magdalene:

"I was looking for something meaningful. I was looking for an experience. I was friends with Rooney. Jesus, in the film, is 'just a man' and playing him was 'just instinct, just a gut feeling.'"

Or maybe it was love!!!

That's us being romantics though.

Getting especially candid, Joaquin also talked about his decision to enter rehab for alcoholism 12 years ago: