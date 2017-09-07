Sharon Osbourne is standing by her claim that Kim Kardashian West is "being a ho"!
ICYMI, the 64-year-old offered a hot take over the weekend when she slammed the KUWTK reality star for posting nude selfies in the name of feminism.
During a Facebook Live interview with EW on Wednesday, The Talk panelist reiterated her point, saying:
"I don't think what she does equals feminism. Yes, she's done it on her own. Yes, she doesn't rely on a man for her living. She makes more than [enough], a terrific career. But I don't think because you bare your body that makes you a feminist."
The momma-of-three went on:
"It's not about what she does with her own body, which we're all free to do whatever we want. [Not] criticizing anybody for what they do with their own body. More power to her that she's exquisite looking, she's confident in herself, she's a strong woman and she's done really well. She's done incredibly well. Not putting her down for that at all."
We've definitely heard this argument before!
