Uh Oh! Sofia Richie Spotted Hanging Out With Scott Disick Again!

9/07/2017 3:43 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineKourtney KardashianJustin BieberCannesScott DisickKUWTK

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

Is it weird to anyone else that Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian are in a constant circulation of being connected to the same group of guys: Scott Disick, Younes Bendjima, and Justin Bieber??

Just throwing that out there.

Anyway, on Thursday the 19-year-old was spotted again hanging out with the KUWTK star's baby daddy in New York City — just a few months since the two denied dating rumors after flirty pics in Cannes!

In the latest sighting, Sofia and Scott were seen having lunch with friends at Bar Pitti in West Village before the father-of-three was photographed with his arms around the young model, who was wearing jeans, a bralette, and sheer top. Hmm…

Does anyone believe these two are "just homies"??

