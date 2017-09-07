Uh Oh! Sofia Richie Spotted Hanging Out With Scott Disick Again!

Is it weird to anyone else that Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian are in a constant circulation of being connected to the same group of guys: Scott Disick, Younes Bendjima, and Justin Bieber??

Just throwing that out there.

Anyway, on Thursday the 19-year-old was spotted again hanging out with the KUWTK star's baby daddy in New York City — just a few months since the two denied dating rumors after flirty pics in Cannes!

Related: Scott Was Reportedly Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold

In the latest sighting, Sofia and Scott were seen having lunch with friends at Bar Pitti in West Village before the father-of-three was photographed with his arms around the young model, who was wearing jeans, a bralette, and sheer top. Hmm…

Does anyone believe these two are "just homies"??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: cannes, justin bieber, kourtney kardashian, kuwtk, love line, scott disick, sofia richie