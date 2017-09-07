'Street Fighter' Steve Bannon Vows To Be Donald Trump's 'Wingman Outside' In First Interview Since Leaving The White House — Watch!

Just like Taylor Swift has taken on the role of the snake, Steve Bannon is embracing the way the media has portrayed him: a nefarious Nationalist bent on dividing the globe!

In his first interview since resigning (?) from his White House post, Donald Trump's former chief adviser confirmed he would return as chairman of Breitbart News to be the president's "wingman outside."

Speaking to Charlie Rose, Bannon explained the mission of his MAGA-friendly outlet:

"Our purpose is to support Donald Trump… to make sure his enemies know there's no free shot on goal."

Uh oh. Watch out, CNN — Bannon is putting his goalie mask on!

After re-pledging his allegiance to the Drumpf, the former aide suggested White House staffers who don't agree with the president's actions — or, say, his response to Charlottesville — should quit their bitching and leave.

Not one to beat around the bush, Bannon name dropped National Economic Council director Gary Cohn for criticizing Trump's comments about the deadly protest, adding:

"If you don't like what he's doing and you don't agree with it, you have an obligation to resign."

Bannon, of course, was honored to defend Trump's widely-scorned Charlottesville response, which he again tried to explain to Rose:

"What [Trump] was trying to say is that people that support the monument staying there peacefully and people that oppose that, that's the normal course of – of First Amendment."

As for the non-peaceful protesters, Bannon admitted "the Neo-Nazis and Neo-Confederates and the Klan" are "absolutely awful," noting:

"There's no room in American politics for that. There's no room in American society for that."

Wow. We thought we'd never see the day where Steve Bannon totally denounces white supremacy. Maybe if he was more vocal about that, people would actually read Breitbart!

Watch a clip of Bannon's interview (below) and catch the full sit-down on 60 Minutes this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on CBS.

