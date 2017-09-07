Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katie Holmes Kim K. Bachelor Taylor PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Taylor Swift, Ad Campaigns, Andy Samberg >> Taylor Swift Is Ready To Kick Ass In New AT&T Commercial For 'Taylor Swift NOW' — Watch!!

Taylor Swift Is Ready To Kick Ass In New AT&T Commercial For 'Taylor Swift NOW' — Watch!!

9/07/2017 11:48 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsTaylor SwiftAd CampaignsAndy Samberg

Taylor Swift returned to social media on Thursday to tease more newness!

While the songtress isn't dropping another track (at least, not right now), she did reveal a brand new commercial for AT&T!

Related: Twitter Blocks This Taylor Critic!

Promoting "Taylor Swift NOW," a new video experience giving fans an inside look at the 27-year-old's life, the ad is obviously centered around following Taylor for the day.

There's the normal stuff, like Swift in the studio, Swift eating kale, Swift playing with her cat Olivia, but there's also T.Swift randomly kicking Andy Samberg's ass!

Watch (above) to find out what goes down, and be sure to catch more glimpses, including a BTS look (below)!

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia.A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Who Is The New Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr.?
Next story »
Kim Kardashian's Ex Reggie Bush Welcomes Third Child With Wife — Find Out The Baby's Name!
See All Comments