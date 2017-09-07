Taylor Swift Is Ready To Kick Ass In New AT&T Commercial For 'Taylor Swift NOW' — Watch!!

Taylor Swift returned to social media on Thursday to tease more newness!

While the songtress isn't dropping another track (at least, not right now), she did reveal a brand new commercial for AT&T!

Promoting "Taylor Swift NOW," a new video experience giving fans an inside look at the 27-year-old's life, the ad is obviously centered around following Taylor for the day.

There's the normal stuff, like Swift in the studio, Swift eating kale, Swift playing with her cat Olivia, but there's also T.Swift randomly kicking Andy Samberg's ass!

Watch (above) to find out what goes down, and be sure to catch more glimpses, including a BTS look (below)!

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia.A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

‪Such a taxing day when they're like 'eat some cookie dough' and you're like 'ok I'll make this sacrifice for my art' go.att.com/tsnbts1A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

