Taylor Swift Keeps Breaking Records!

Shots have officially been fired!

As we reported last month, after Taylor Swift dropped a preview of her now-released Look What You Made Me Do music video, the Internet accused the singer of copying Beyoncé's video for Formation.

Not only was Taylor and her dancers wearing similar outfits to Bey and co., the two clips both used Southern Gothic visuals.

Related: Break Down Of Look What You Made Me Do Lyrics

Later that month, LWYMMD director Joseph Kahn denied ripping off JAY-Z's wife by saying:

"I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey."

However, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Thursday, Khan takes it a step further and actually says Bey copied Tay!

Readdressing the comparisons, he told the publication:

[Image via Joseph Kahn/Twitter/ATP/C.Smith/WENN.]