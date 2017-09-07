U2's "You’re The Best Thing About Me" - REACTING Live!

Mel B isn't holding back in her latest legal docs!

While she's been forced to pay ex Stephen Belafonte $40,000 a MONTH until they reach an agreement on their divorce, the America's Got Talent judge is firing back at him AND their former nanny Lorraine Gilles!

According to TMZ, she filed new docs in which she claims Stephen and Lorraine cooked up the marriage to Michael Bleau so she wouldn't get deported... and so the two could continue their affair behind Mel's back.

Related: Mel Dumped Her New BF -- After Wife Came After Her!

The nanny previously said she and Stephen never had sex alone, but only in threesomes with the songstress. Except in Lorraine's deposition, which Mel partially included in her docs, she admits to having sex with him alone between 10 to 15 times. She also admits to using cocaine (use of illegal drugs can ruin the chances of obtaining a visa), but says it was supplied by the Spice Girls alum!

There's also confirmation of sex tapes, with

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]