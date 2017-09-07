Zayn Malik & Sia Join Forces For New Song Dusk Till Dawn — Listen & Watch!

Zayn Malik and Sia killed it with this collab!

On Thursday, the former One Direction star released his new track Dusk Till Dawn with the hitmaker, and it's the best song he's ever done!!

Related: Zayn Is Completely Bald!

As if we weren't loving the vocals enough, the song's music video also dropped, and it has Zayn showing off his ability to play the badass in this mini action film!

Jemima Kirke also stars, snagging the role of his leading lady so they can ride off into the sunset together!

You need to watch (above)!

Tags: dusk till dawn, jemima kirke, music minute, new music, sia, zayn malik