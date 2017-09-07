Zayn & Sia's "Dusk Till Dawn" - REACTING Live!

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

As you know, the finale of Bachelor in Paradise is quickly approaching -- but before we get to Monday, we have a couple status updates on two couples who up until this point have been pretty solid.

First up, we're sad (not really) to report that Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes are no longer together. Sorry, guys.

At an event on Wednesday night in Santa Monica, the momma-of-two told Us Weekly:

[Image via Instagram.]