These are some serious allegations!

Jenelle Evans has fought custody battles before, but this is probably the most severe opening shot we've ever heard.

On September 1, Doris Davidson, mother of Jenelle's ex Nathan Griffith and grandmother to their son Kaiser Griffith, filed for emergency temporary custody.

According to E! News, the legal docs include accusations of abuse at the hands of the Teen Mom alum, as Davidson reported "bruising and markings on the minor child that are unusual and more than normal."

She also claims Jenelle and fiancé David Eason's newborn Ensley tested positive for marijuana at her birth, meaning Jenelle had

