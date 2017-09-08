Bam Margera Opens Up About Bulimia, Booze, And The Death Of Ryan Dunn In No-Holds-Barred Premiere Episode Of Epicly Later'd

It's easy to forget Bam Margera started out as a pro skater!

The MTV star rose to such prominence on Jackass and Viva La Bam, his skating career fell by the wayside. But now he's getting back to it — and that's thanks to some other healthy life choices.

In the premiere episode of Viceland's Epicly Later'd, Margera and his family talk about overcoming his alcoholism, and how it went hand in hand with a more secret struggle: bulimia.

Bam's mother April Margera explains that it was HIM singer Ville Valo who started him drinking heavily; but it was always about the look:

"He always wanted to have this very slim, slim look. A lot of it happened when he became good friends with Ville Valo. Ville drank a lot… He's the loveliest man ever, but he never ate. He just drank. I think Bam started sipping on a beer because he liked the way he looked."

Bam agrees it was Ville that got him into serious drinking:

"I remember when me and Ville Valo were out in London and he woke up at noon, opened up the mini bar and cracked open a beer. That was the first time I was introduced to day drinking… I didn't start officially drinking until maybe 24 or 25. Then the rock star life and drinking spun out of control."

But Bam's mom says image issues, especially while he was on TV, caused him to develop an eating disorder as well:

"We would go out to dinner and he would immediately excuse himself and go to the bathroom. I'd say, ‘Are you throwing up?' And he says, ‘Yeah, yeah. Sometimes I throw up and that way I'm not gonna get fat.'"

Bam's father Phil Margera says Bam saw him and his late uncle Don Vito get fat, and that didn't help.

April continued, saying negative comments from fans really exacerbated the problem — and still bite to this day:

"It really hurts me when people make comments. ‘You look like you gained some weight there.' 'You look like you're looking like your dad.' I don't respond but I feel like saying, ‘He was drinking alcohol, and he was bulimic. And that's why he was thin.'"

Bam also explained the death of friend and costar Ryan Dunn caused his drinking to get even worse:

"Whenever we'd film anything, it would always be me and Dunn brainstorming about how to be funny. And now that I don't have that anymore? What am I going to do? Crack open a drink."

So sad. So much we didn't see!

Learn much more than ever before in the untold story of Bam in the full episode of the new Epicly Later'd (below)!

