Bam Margera Isn't Alone — All These Celebs Have Battled Eating Disorders

We were shocked to learn on the return of Epicly Later'd on Viceland that Bam Margera, the beloved hard-partying skater from MTV's Jackass, once struggled with bulimia.

According to his mother, it was his body image problems, exacerbated by appearing on TV, that led him to drink in the first place, as he tried to emulate his gaunt friend, HIM singer Ville Valo, who preferred alcohol to food.

We also respect Bam and his fam for coming forward now that he's getting sober.

It's important for people suffering from these disorders to see they're not alone. People from all walks of life suffer from eating disorders, not just models and actresses.

Here are a few more celebs who have bravely opened up…

