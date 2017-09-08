Barbara Walters Is Reportedly Afraid To Leave Her NYC Apartment Over Health Concerns

It's been reported that legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters is afraid to leave her New York apartment due to showing significant signs of age.

Sources tell TMZ the 87-year-old reporter receives almost no visitors and has become increasingly forgetful and confused.

The former View host, who was known for running in elite NYC social circles, has reportedly shut out almost everyone at ABC, only occasionally seeing a few people who have been close to her.

The insider confirms the effects of aging are present on Walters, who doesn't want to leave her apartment due to an intense fear of falling down and breaking a hip.

So sad! It seems like just yesterday Babs was diffusing arguments between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]

