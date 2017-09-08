'Y'all Are My Family': Watch Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Visit Hurricane Harvey Survivors In Houston

Yasss!

Take note, Kirk Cameron. This is what it looks like when someone uses faith to bring people hope and unity, not to scare people into blind obsequiousness.

Beyoncé returned home on Friday, along with Blue Ivy Carter and mom Tina Knowles Lawson, to deliver a message of love.

First the Knowles-Carter fam, along with Destiny's Child sister Michelle Williams, took some time to personally serve food to 400 Harvey flood survivors!

Then Queen Bey took the stage at St. Johns Church in Houston, Texas, to speak to Hurricane Harvey survivors, to whom she referred as her "family," saying:

"This church is my home. I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival. Ya'll are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I've been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

Inspirational!

Beyoncé, Blue, Ms. Tina & Michelle Williams in Houston today to support the #Harvey victims. 💙 #BeyGOOD pic.twitter.com/6cF6CRqdze

— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 8, 2017





You can help the Queen and the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating to BeyGOODHouston HERE!

