Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Teen Mom Taylor Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> Beyonce, Inspiration, Michelle Williams, Charity, Blue Ivy Carter, Gotta Have Faith >> 'Y'all Are My Family': Watch Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Visit Hurricane Harvey Survivors In Houston

'Y'all Are My Family': Watch Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Visit Hurricane Harvey Survivors In Houston

9/08/2017 7:34 PM ET | Filed under: BeyonceInspirationMichelle WilliamsCharityBlue Ivy CarterGotta Have Faith

no title

Yasss!

Take note, Kirk Cameron. This is what it looks like when someone uses faith to bring people hope and unity, not to scare people into blind obsequiousness.

Beyoncé returned home on Friday, along with Blue Ivy Carter and mom Tina Knowles Lawson, to deliver a message of love.

Video: JAY-Z Made Beyoncé's Birthday Extra Special

First the Knowles-Carter fam, along with Destiny's Child sister Michelle Williams, took some time to personally serve food to 400 Harvey flood survivors!

Then Queen Bey took the stage at St. Johns Church in Houston, Texas, to speak to Hurricane Harvey survivors, to whom she referred as her "family," saying:

"This church is my home. I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival. Ya'll are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I've been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

Inspirational!

See pics and video of the speech and the fam's arrival at church (below)!


You can help the Queen and the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating to BeyGOODHouston HERE!

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
The Ups & Downs & Ups Of Beyoncé’s Marriage To JAY-Z!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
What The Stars Order At Fast Food Restaurants!
Beyoncé's Pregnancy With The Twins In Photos!
Real Life Wonder Women!
View Pics »
Next story »
Selena Gomez Defends DACA In Political Post Calling Her Followers To Action — Check It!
See All Comments