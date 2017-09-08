Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Teen Mom Taylor Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> Drugs, Film Flickers, R.I.P., Sad Sad, Rehab, Sick, Nostalgia >> Shiloh Child Star Blake Heron Found Dead At Just 35 Years Old

Shiloh Child Star Blake Heron Found Dead At Just 35 Years Old

9/08/2017 6:40 PM ET | Filed under: DrugsFilm FlickersR.I.P.Sad SadRehabSickNostalgia

no title

We can't believe it!

Former child star Blake Heron was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

In recent years, the actor had guest starred in TV shows like Criminal Minds and NCIS, but we'll always know him as dog-loving hero Marty Preston in the 1996 classic Shiloh.

Related: Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Killed In Helicopter Crash

According to TMZ, Heron's girlfriend went to visit and found him; he was just out of rehab and had been sick for days. Authorities say no drugs were found; the cause of death is not yet known.

Heron was only 35.

[Image via IMDB/Warner Bros..]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
View Pics »
Next story »
Kirk Cameron Says Hurricanes Irma & Harvey Are God Teaching Us A Lesson In 'Humility'
See All Comments