Shiloh Child Star Blake Heron Found Dead At Just 35 Years Old

We can't believe it!

Former child star Blake Heron was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

In recent years, the actor had guest starred in TV shows like Criminal Minds and NCIS, but we'll always know him as dog-loving hero Marty Preston in the 1996 classic Shiloh.

According to TMZ, Heron's girlfriend went to visit and found him; he was just out of rehab and had been sick for days. Authorities say no drugs were found; the cause of death is not yet known.

Heron was only 35.

