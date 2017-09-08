Brian Austin Green Has A Message For Critics Of His Son's Clothing Choices: 'If He Wants To Wear A Dress, Awesome!'

He's a great dad!!

Brian Austin Green keeps it low-key when it comes to social media, so Hollywood Pipeline made sure to ask him all the tough questions the internet wants to know — notably what he wants to say about his and Megan Fox's son Noah wearing dresses.

Related: Are Brian & Megan Ready For A Fourth Child?

Seems like NBD to us, and Brian had the same thoughts!

On his little boy's clothing choices he shared:

"My son, he's four. And I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don't care. He's four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. And it's dresses, or goggles, or slippers, whatever. It's his life, they're not my clothes."

He continued:

"I feel like at four at five, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. If he wants to wear a dress, awesome. Good on him."

Heck yeah for supporting individuality!! We're all about being expressive!

Watch the full interview (below)!

Tags: awwwww, brian austin green, celeb kidz, fashion smashion, megan fox, noah green