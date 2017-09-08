Home Videos Photos Shop
Brian Austin Green Has A Message For Critics Of His Son's Clothing Choices: 'If He Wants To Wear A Dress, Awesome!'

He's a great dad!!

Brian Austin Green keeps it low-key when it comes to social media, so Hollywood Pipeline made sure to ask him all the tough questions the internet wants to know — notably what he wants to say about his and Megan Fox's son Noah wearing dresses.

Seems like NBD to us, and Brian had the same thoughts!

On his little boy's clothing choices he shared:

"My son, he's four. And I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don't care. He's four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. And it's dresses, or goggles, or slippers, whatever. It's his life, they're not my clothes."

He continued:

"I feel like at four at five, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. If he wants to wear a dress, awesome. Good on him."

Heck yeah for supporting individuality!! We're all about being expressive!

Watch the full interview (below)!

