Brian Austin Green Has A Message For Critics Of His Son's Clothing Choices: 'If He Wants To Wear A Dress, Awesome!'
He's a great dad!!
Brian Austin Green keeps it low-key when it comes to social media, so Hollywood Pipeline made sure to ask him all the tough questions the internet wants to know -- notably what he wants to say about his and Megan Fox's son Noah wearing dresses.
Seems like NBD to us, and Brian had the same thoughts!
On his little boy's clothing choices he shared: