Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Teen Mom Taylor Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Instagram, Cardi B >> Cardi B Stays Winning With This Epic Response For Her Haters!

Cardi B Stays Winning With This Epic Response For Her Haters!

9/08/2017 5:22 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteInstagramCardi B

Cardi B had time!

Cardi B isn't about her haters blasting her success!

The Bodak Yellow shut down all their criticisms, including them shaming her past, with one powerful message posted to Instagram on Friday!

We're so here for it!

Related: Cardi B Reveals Album Will Drop In October

Proving she's on top, she wrote:

"Coming from nothing isn't winning, doing everything they said I couldn't because of my stripper past isn't winning, taking care of my family isn't winning, reaching the top of the billboard charts when everybody said NO isn't winning??? If this ain't winning sis you tell me what is!! I know you must be so busy and overbooked that finding the time to give me 'advice' was hard!! But I talk to Christ and my mother everyday and I don't need it!!"

The reality TV star didn't call anyone out specifically, though it's being speculated she's hitting at comedian Sommore, who posted this just on Thursday:

Drama!!

We wouldn't be surprised though if the 24-year-old left that message up for all her critics!

What do U think??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
View Pics »
Next story »
Float With Knowledge About IT By Learning Five Fast Facts About The Remake!
See All Comments