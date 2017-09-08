Cardi B Stays Winning With This Epic Response For Her Haters!

Cardi B isn't about her haters blasting her success!

The Bodak Yellow shut down all their criticisms, including them shaming her past, with one powerful message posted to Instagram on Friday!

We're so here for it!

Proving she's on top, she wrote:

"Coming from nothing isn't winning, doing everything they said I couldn't because of my stripper past isn't winning, taking care of my family isn't winning, reaching the top of the billboard charts when everybody said NO isn't winning??? If this ain't winning sis you tell me what is!! I know you must be so busy and overbooked that finding the time to give me 'advice' was hard!! But I talk to Christ and my mother everyday and I don't need it!!"

The reality TV star didn't call anyone out specifically, though it's being speculated she's hitting at comedian Sommore, who posted this just on Thursday:

Just cause you busy don't mean your winning…. You better be reading ya paper work! #ChandelierovahereA post shared by sommore (@sommore) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Drama!!

We wouldn't be surprised though if the 24-year-old left that message up for all her critics!

What do U think??

[Image via Instagram.]

