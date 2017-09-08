RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Says Husband Will Take A 'Back Seat' In Season 8!

#Pantygate part 2??

Earlier this week, US Weekly spoke to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley at Bella Magazine's New York Fashion Week kickoff party at The Attic Rooftop where she reveals husband Paul "PK" Kemsley will have a limited role next season.

Related: The Real Housewives Live Tour Has Been Canceled!!!

The reality TV personality dished:

"I know he had a rough season. I think he took it well, he's a big boy… This season, I think that PK took a step back. He took a back seat and kept it simple."

In case you forgot, the businessman and his wife got into major drama with costar Erika Girardi after PK claimed he caught a glimpse of the singer's crotch when she was wearing a dress without underwear.

Regardless of who's right, the fashion designer will always stand by her man.

"The thing is, he and I always support each other… We're partners in this life together. We roam through life together and we will be there for each other."

Speaking of fashion, season 8 of the hit Bravo show will focus on Miz Kemsley's sartorial return.

"It had been five years since I put out a swim line and now the ideas are pouring out of me… But you'll see me trying to balance that with being a mom. It wasn't easy for me to do as a career woman because I wasn't a mother when I was doing my career before and I think I can do it."

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: dorit kemsley, erika girardi, fashion week, love line, paul kemsley, real housewives, reality tv, rhobh