Fifth Harmony Surprises Fans With ANOTHER New Music Video! See The Best Reactions To Deliver HERE!

Anyone else notice this is the most coordinated their outfits have been in months? Or is that just because it's black and white…

Fifth Harmony surprised fans with a brand new music video for their track Deliver on Friday, and like with Angel it just isn't capturing the group dynamic properly!

Video: We Say Nice Things About Fifth Harmony Too!

Nice glam looks here, but all the closeups and quick edits really take away from the magic, which should be four very different women coming together in harmony. Most of this could be filmed with the girls in different rooms on different days.

(OMG, it wasn't, was it??)

We far prefer their performance on Live With Kelly & Ryan this morning (below):

Even if they didn't have the choreo down pat, they at least were trying.

5H just really needs to find a music video director that gets their vibe. And yes, we know it's a non-single so they didn't have any budget. So why not just rehearse the eff out of it and shoot them doing it live?

At least, that was our initial reaction.

Here's how Harmonizers reacted to getting a video they had no idea was coming:

Normani never disappoint on amazing me, what a human being #DeliverMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/nvgPMS9wvZ

— ᴺᴷ maria (@nkhappreciate) September 8, 2017

OH MY GOD THEY JUST DELIVERED A NEW MUSIC VIDEO #DeliverMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/zXit4ZKAWz

— jordyn (@jaureguisbrat) September 8, 2017

Yeah my baby knows that I deliver 🔥 @AllyBrooke always deliver!!!!! WOW YOU LOOKS STUNNINGLY GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/znzfaSYdDv

— alessa🐰 PLS ALLY (@aIIysflower) September 8, 2017

MY BITCH REALLY DID DELIVER IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/kN67ljeJp1

— ♕mary loves lauren (@laurensluxury) September 8, 2017

The face of who's about to hit a mesmerizing high note without any effort at all. Slay Ally #DeliverMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/fWitodcK5M

— Bruna loves Dinah (@bwcktolmj) September 8, 2017





QUEENS WHO INVENTED THE CONCEPT OF SURPRISE! Deliver's live and now MV??? I LOVE THIS ERA SO MUCH! pic.twitter.com/e9PNII6G4J

— Bruna. (@jaurewords) September 9, 2017

FIFTH HARMONY DELIVER VIDEO HAS ME SHOOOOOK

— señoRITA💋 (@riitaloretta) September 9, 2017





The same people complaining about the Deliver music video being cheap (a non single btw) are probably the same ones who didn't buy the album

— adriana (@LAURMANlST) September 8, 2017

Fifth Harmony new era bring y'all with four videos 1. Down

2. Angel

3. He Like That

4. Deliver What will be the next Brigdes

DSYLM

— Leo (@ItsLeoJauregui) September 9, 2017

