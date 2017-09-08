Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Teen Mom Taylor Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Music Minute, Fifth Harmony >> Fifth Harmony Surprises Fans With ANOTHER New Music Video! See The Best Reactions To Deliver HERE!

Fifth Harmony Surprises Fans With ANOTHER New Music Video! See The Best Reactions To Deliver HERE!

9/08/2017 8:34 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteFifth Harmony

Anyone else notice this is the most coordinated their outfits have been in months? Or is that just because it's black and white…

Fifth Harmony surprised fans with a brand new music video for their track Deliver on Friday, and like with Angel it just isn't capturing the group dynamic properly!

Video: We Say Nice Things About Fifth Harmony Too!

Nice glam looks here, but all the closeups and quick edits really take away from the magic, which should be four very different women coming together in harmony. Most of this could be filmed with the girls in different rooms on different days.

(OMG, it wasn't, was it??)

We far prefer their performance on Live With Kelly & Ryan this morning (below):

Even if they didn't have the choreo down pat, they at least were trying.

5H just really needs to find a music video director that gets their vibe. And yes, we know it's a non-single so they didn't have any budget. So why not just rehearse the eff out of it and shoot them doing it live?

At least, that was our initial reaction.

Here's how Harmonizers reacted to getting a video they had no idea was coming:



Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Serena Williams Is 'Glowing' After Her First Week As A Mom!
Next story »
'Y'all Are My Family': Watch Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Visit Hurricane Harvey Survivors In Houston
See All Comments