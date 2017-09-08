Friday Fun Fact — Gigi & Bella Hadid Are Just Like These Other Celebs Who Don't Go By Their Real Names!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/08/2017

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

This is why we have trust issues.

Just when you think you know everything about someone, you find out their real name is Jelena Noura.

Some of you may be surprised to learn that Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's birth names are not what you think they are — in fact, the sisters real monikers are Jelena and Isabella Khair, respectively!

Don't you feel so deceived?!

And they're not the only celebs to lie to you — ch-ch-check out the rest of your favorite stars actual names (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

