Friday Fun Fact — Gigi & Bella Hadid Are Just Like These Other Celebs Who Don't Go By Their Real Names!

This is why we have trust issues.

Just when you think you know everything about someone, you find out their real name is Jelena Noura.

Some of you may be surprised to learn that Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's birth names are not what you think they are — in fact, the sisters real monikers are Jelena and Isabella Khair, respectively!

Don't you feel so deceived?!

Related: Gigi Sued By Photographer For Allegedly Stealing His Photo

And they're not the only celebs to lie to you — ch-ch-check out the rest of your favorite stars actual names (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities And Their Real Names!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities And Their Real Names!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities And Their Real Names!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities And Their Real Names!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities And Their Real Names!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: bella hadid, celebrity facts!, gigi hadid