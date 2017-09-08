Not all The Duggars can play the victim card.

Back in May, Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, Jessa Seewald, and Joy-Anna Duggar filed a lawsuit against police and county officials in Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas, as well as the publishers of In Touch, for releasing police documents revealing Josh Duggar sexually assaulted members of his family.

The sisters argued their lawsuit was "about protecting children who are victims of abuse," stating that under Arkansas laws, police are forbidden from divulging any information about sexual misconduct involving children.

The case was so airtight, even their abuser wanted in! A month later, it was revealed Josh was looking to join his sisters' lawsuit over feeling "victimized and forced to relieve the painful and difficult circumstances of a traumatic experience" from the controversy.

But unfortunately for Josh, the girls don't think his "traumatic experience" suddenly makes him a victim in the case where he's really the perpetrator.

The Counting On stars have revealed they want a judge to deny their big bro's request to join their lawsuit. New court docs obtained by E! News state Josh's presence next to his victims will "confuse" the jury:

