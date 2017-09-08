Gwen Stefani's Sons Make A Cameo In Blake Shelton's Wedding-Themed Music Video Inspired By Their Love — Watch!

Blake Shelton clearly has marriage on the brain!

The country crooner hasn't announced plans to tie the knot with Gwen Stefani just yet — but all signs from his latest music video are pointing to a walk down the aisle!

In his new video for I'll Name The Dogs, a mushy song inspired by — you guessed it — The Voice coaches' love, the 41-year-old plays a wedding band singer performing at the nuptials for an older couple.

Photo: Gwen's Boys Get Tattoos To Match Blake's!

If that's not enough of a nudge for the inevitable union of Gwake, the No Doubt frontwoman's two oldest sons (8-year-old Zuma and 10-year-old Kingston) can be seen dancing throughout the vid in monkey suits.

Maybe hold on to those tuxedos, boys — you might need to wear them again pretty soon!

Ch-ch-check out the heartwarming video (below)!

