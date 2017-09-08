Home Videos Photos Shop
Channing Tatum Sent Halle Berry Four Shirtless Dancers On Ellen! WATCH!

Best apology EVER!

As we reported, at Comic-Con while promoting their movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Channing Tatum poured Halle Berry a pint glass of bourbon whiskey.

After getting egged on by the packed arena, the Kidnap actress was pretty much forced to drink the entire thing!

Recently, the 51-year-old appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show where she said the stunt was "so dumb" and made her sick for three days!

However, Tatum felt bad about his dangerous prank and ended up sending Halle FOUR dancers from his Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas.

When the hot guys took off their shirts, Miz Berry was totally red-faced!

See the hilarious clip (below)!

