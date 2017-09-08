James Franco Says He Doesn't Watch Porn Anymore! Find Out Why!

James Franco may play a porn peddler on TV, but in real life he doesn't even partake.

At Thursday night's NYC premiere of The Deuce, HBO's new drama in which James plays twin brothers who get into producing porn in the 1970s, the Why Him star revealed he doesn't watch porn at all anymore!

And yes, he knows that's hard to believe. He told Us Weekly:

"I don't know if you believe me or not. I watched it in my day. I certainly watched it as research for this show. [But] I don't watch porn."

So why did he quit??

He explained it's not something inherently wrong with the idea of filmed sex; it's how the industry treats its performers that bothers him:

"I have no moralistic stand against it by any means, but in unregulated capitalism — I think that's one of the main points of our show — there's always these people, a select few who sort of come out on top and the rest are just thrown under the bus."

He elaborated:

"My friend Rashida Jones came out with a documentary called Hot Girls Wanted a couple of years ago and I think the main point I took away from that film is that these young women [in porn] are not protected. They have union. It's just completely unregulated. They go out to Florida and they're just sort of ground up in a matter of months and just discarded, and nobody is there to protect them. There's no laws to protect them and that is very much the case in our show as well.

Hmm…

Surely many adult performers know what they're getting into. It seems a little demeaning to think of them all as wide-eyed victims.

At the same time, it does seem a tough industry for a lot of people.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is porn too harmful to enjoy??

