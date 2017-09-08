Home Videos Photos Shop
Jenelle Evans Fires Back As Kaiser's Grandmother Files For Emergency Custody, Claiming Child Abuse!

These are some serious allegations!

Jenelle Evans has fought custody battles before, but this is probably the most severe opening shot we've ever heard.

On September 1, Doris Davidson, mother of Jenelle's ex Nathan Griffith and grandmother to their son Kaiser Griffith, filed for emergency temporary custody.

According to E! News, the legal docs include accusations of abuse at the hands of the Teen Mom alum, as Davidson reported "bruising and markings on the minor child that are unusual and more than normal."

She also claims Jenelle and fiancé David Eason's newborn Ensley tested positive for marijuana at her birth, meaning Jenelle had not abstained from drugs while pregnant, and that this was confirmed by a Department of Social Services investigation.

Davidson is demanding the court grant her custody because both Evans and her son "are at this time not fit and proper persons to provide for the care custody and control of the minor child."

Evans released a statement to E! on the matter, not denying the accusations but rather linking them to her own mother Barbara Evans:

"Our lawyers are talking today. Doris made accusations but I can tell you that Barbara has a lot to do with them… Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs. Her emergency filing was against me and Nathan Both."

What do these charges have to do with Barbara? Jenelle explains:

"I can tell you that they are allegations, driven by my mom, and she didn't get her emergency custody. That speaks for itself."

Barbara does have primary custody of Jace though. Jenelle may be allowed visitation, but that's not much of a point in her favor in this case.

We'll have to see what the court decides, but if there's any truth to these allegations Jenelle definitely shouldn't have custody of one child, let alone two to five!

What do YOU think??

