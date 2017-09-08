Home Videos Photos Shop
Viral Bat Family Ends Up On Jimmy Kimmel Live! — WATCH!

9/08/2017

Jimmy Kimmel

Gotta love the power of the Internet!

As we told you earlier this week, a video went viral that showed a quaint Irish family in peril as an intruding bat flew around their kitchen.

After noticing how much attention the family-of-three was getting online, Jimmy Kimmel reached out for a special interview… and he got much, much more than he asked for when the legendary Bat Dad busted out in an Irish jig! LOLz!

Watch the adorable fam discuss their rise to viral fame (below)!!

