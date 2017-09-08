The Duggar Sisters Want Josh To Keep His Hands Out Of Their Lawsuit!

Not all The Duggars can play the victim card.

Back in May, Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, Jessa Seewald, and Joy-Anna Duggar filed a lawsuit against police and county officials in Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas, as well as the publishers of In Touch, for releasing police documents revealing Josh Duggar sexually assaulted members of his family.

The sisters argued their lawsuit was "about protecting children who are victims of abuse," stating that under Arkansas laws, police are forbidden from divulging any information about sexual misconduct involving children.

Related: Joy-Anna & Husband Austin Forsyth Are Expecting!

The case was so airtight, even their abuser wanted in! A month later, it was revealed Josh was looking to join his sisters' lawsuit over feeling "victimized and forced to relieve the painful and difficult circumstances of a traumatic experience" from the controversy.

But unfortunately for Josh, the girls don't think his "traumatic experience" suddenly makes him a victim in the case where he's really the perpetrator.

The Counting On stars have revealed they want a judge to deny their big bro's request to join their lawsuit. New court docs obtained by E! News state Josh's presence next to his victims will "confuse" the jury:

"Deciding claims based on protecting victims of sex crimes from disclosure, while at the same time, having those claims consolidated with the perpetrator of those crimes will be confusing to the jury. It would be next to impossible for a jury to ignore the perpetrator sitting next to the victims, yet decide the different issues, different claims and different damages that apply for victims as compared to perpetrator. Consolidation would undoubtedly give the false impression that the victims and the perpetrator are 'in this together.'"

Translation: keep your hands out of this one, Joshy!

While a judge has yet to rule on this case, another line from the docs reveal the girls would feel traumatized just by being next to their abuser in court:

"Forcing the victims to join their claims with their perpetrator's claims would further traumatize the very victims Arkansas law is designed to protect."

Looks like Josh can't count on the fam to have his back forever.

[Image via TLC.]

Tags: controversy, jessa seewald, jill dillard, jinger vuolo, josh duggar, joy-anna duggar, legal matters, the duggars, tv news