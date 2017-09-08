Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katie Holmes Kim K. Bachelor Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Kelly Clarkson, Music Minute, Daytime TV >> Kelly Clarkson Will Heal Your Soul Performing Her New Music & Old Hits On TODAY — Watch!

Kelly Clarkson Will Heal Your Soul Performing Her New Music & Old Hits On TODAY — Watch!

9/08/2017 11:19 AM ET | Filed under: Kelly ClarksonMusic MinuteDaytime TV

no title

Ahhhh, Kelly Clarkson is back!!!

Following the release of two brand new singles on Thursday, the songstress stopped by the TODAY show on Friday in celebration of her new album Meaning of Life.

Video: Perez Reacts To Kelly's Love So Soft Live!

After speaking on the making of her soul-stirring pop record, the American Idol alum took Rockefeller Plaza to church with horn-filled performances of her old and new hits!

Ch-ch-check out Kelly's interview, along with performances of Stronger, Love So Soft, and Walk Away (below)!!!

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
Next story »
Sam Smith Says He's 'Insanely Single' & Reveals What He Was Up To During His Extended Hiatus!
See All Comments