Kelly Clarkson Will Heal Your Soul Performing Her New Music & Old Hits On TODAY — Watch!

Ahhhh, Kelly Clarkson is back!!!

Following the release of two brand new singles on Thursday, the songstress stopped by the TODAY show on Friday in celebration of her new album Meaning of Life.

Video: Perez Reacts To Kelly's Love So Soft Live!

After speaking on the making of her soul-stirring pop record, the American Idol alum took Rockefeller Plaza to church with horn-filled performances of her old and new hits!

Ch-ch-check out Kelly's interview, along with performances of Stronger, Love So Soft, and Walk Away (below)!!!

[Image via NBC.]

