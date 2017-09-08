If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. And if all you have is religion, everything looks like a message from God.
Thankfully, we have screwdrivers. And the reason we have screwdrivers is because we have science.
Kirk Cameron, who doesn't have access to science because his religion tells him it's evil, can draw no other conclusion from back-to-back hurricanes than that they're God's will.
Video: Seriously Terrifying Hurricane Irma Footage
All the death and destruction isn't because humans are doing their best to survive a habitable but not always perfectly hospitable planet; it's because his God wants to teach us a lesson.
In a Facebook video shared on Thursday, he even laughed off any other explanation, saying:
"How should we look at two giant hurricanes coming back to back like this? Do we write them off as coincidence? Do we write it off as a statistical anomaly? Wow! Who would've thought? Is it just Mother Nature in a bad mood?"
If you live in an area frequently troubled by hurricanes, or have friends and loved ones there, you know there are multiple tropical storms to worry about every year. Sometimes more than one develops into a particularly strong hurricane.
The likelihood actually increases when the storms come so close together since they both develop under the same environmental conditions (warm temperatures, low air pressure, high moisture, heavy tropical winds).
In 2005, there were four category 5 hurricanes (Emily, Katrina, Rita, Wilma) and a category 4 (Dennis) — all over a three month period.
So, statistics yes. Anomaly, not really.
Related: Texas Sushi Bar Makes 5,000 Meals For Hurricane Victims & Volunteers
But Kirk wasn't interested in a science lesson from any heathen meteorologists; he answered himself with a reading from the book of Job describing severe weather as either God's "punishment" or "love" — gee, that pretty much covers it, huh?
The Growing Pains star went on:
"This is a spectacular display of God's immense power. When He puts his power on display, it's never without reason. There's a purpose. And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it's not random, and we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe, and repentance."
Well, at least he didn't say he knew the reason.
That's actually a step up from preachers blaming homosexuality.
See all of Kirk's message (below):
Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mercy Me and Irma!
Posted by Kirk Cameron on Thursday, September 7, 2017
[Image via NOAA/Facebook.]
Tags: facebook, gotta have faith, hurricane harvey, hurricane irma, kirk cameron, science!