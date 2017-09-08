Lady GaGa Says She Is 'Going To Take A Rest' From Music

Have a nice rest, Lady GaGa.

At the Toronto Film Festival promoting her new Netflix film Gaga 5'2", the single revealed she is "going to take a rest" from the industry, and wants to "slow down for a moment, for some healing."

While the Just Dance musician is going to lay low, she won't be out of the spotlight entirely.

"It doesn't mean I won't be creating. It doesn't mean I don't have some things up my sleeve."

As we reported, last month, the A Star Is Born actress told Entertainment Weekly she recently "started writing" and has "a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create."

Looking back, the 31-year-old cites her 2017 Super Bowl performance as a significant milestone in her career.

"This is my most important and favorite thing I do, is to entertain people and to make them happy."

In the documentary, GaGa documents her struggle with chronic pain, and the toll it takes on her physical and emotional health. Director Chris Moukarbel found it difficult yet necessary to capture the artist at her most vulnerable. He said:

"It was incredibly hard, on a basic fundamental human level, to be near someone experiencing pain like that. There's nothing you can do, beyond filming… I felt I needed to continue to roll. She was very aware of people struggling with similar chronic pain. She's not even sure how to deal with it."

However, LG doesn't want your pity, and believes pain has artistic value.

"There's an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone. My pain does me no good unless I transform it into something that is."

