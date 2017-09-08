Listen To This: All We Do Is Slay!

We love this song for so many reason!

Letha Bizzle feat Skepta's I Win…

1) Goes hard!

2) Features not one but TWO British rappers! Spitting rhymes in their authentic accent!

3) No singer on the hook!

4) It makes you feel like you win too!

5) Check it out above!

Tags: anglophilia, listen to this