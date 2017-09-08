Mexican Pop Singer Alejandro Fernández Sang Through The Tragic Earthquake — WATCH

A little rain is all it takes for some musicians to cancel their concerts. Alejandro Fernández, on the other hand, has no problem singing through a natural disaster.

Mexico was hit with its strongest earthquake in 100 years on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least 35 people and leveling buildings across the country.

But a mere shift in the earth's tectonic plates wasn't enough to stop the Mexican pop singer from finishing his set at his Mexico City concert.

Related: Airlines Jack Up Prices On Flights Out Of Hurricane's Path!

A video shared on the El Universal website shows Fernández paying homage to his father, ranchera singer Vicente Fernández, when the National Auditorium began a-shaking.

The rumble caused some concertgoers to head for the exits as the speakers high above began to sway. But Fernández was unfazed — in fact, he added his own vibrations by belting out some powerful vocals!

Watch a clip of the incredible performance (below).

[Image via Facebook.]

Tags: alejandro fernandez, crazzzzy, music minute, vicente fernandez, viral: news