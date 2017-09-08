Home Videos Photos Shop
Sam Smith Is Back After Two-Year Hiatus! Listen To His New Single Too Good At Goodbyes HERE!

9/08/2017 8:16 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteSam Smith

We've been waiting for this, nearly two years!

A fan of Sam Smith, yes. A fan of the song, yes. A fan of this specific music as his comeback single, no.

In a statement, the celebrated artist shared what Too Good at Goodbyes is about:

"This song is about a relationship I was in and it's basically about getting good at getting dumped. It's been a long while since I've put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come."

Take a listen (below) and SOUND OFF in the comments with your thoughts!

His sophomore album still has no release date but he is planning pop up shows to promote the new music! Stay tuned!

