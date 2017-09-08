Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes" - REACTING Live!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/08/2017 1:44 AM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaMusic MinuteYouTubePerezTVSam Smith

Great song. Not so great first single after a long absence!

Check out all my thoughts HERE!

And how about Perez's remix idea???

