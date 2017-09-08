Sam Smith Says He's 'Insanely Single' & Reveals What He Was Up To During His Extended Hiatus!

Bless, Sam Smith is officially back!

As you know, the 25-year-old released his first single, Too Good At Goodbyes, on Friday after an extended hiatus — and now we're getting more details about his inspiration for the song and how he spent his time away from the spotlight!

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, the Grammy and Oscar winner said of how his personal life inspired his new music:

"This song is about me and about a relationship that I was in. I'm still very, very single. I think I'm even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I'm insanely single. People are gonna see, this one as I've said is about me and something that I've gone through."

But now, he's ready for more:

"I do feel like I'm ready for something more positive, more than I was. What I've been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I've learned some lessons from it."

Although Sam pulls from his own experiences, the upcoming album will not be strictly autobiographical.

He explained:

"This album actually is not all about me. There's about four songs that are about me and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they've gone through. Different in my opinions on different things. I wanted to welcome people back in and I want it to be about my voice and about the storytelling of something that I've gone through."

If you're anything like us, you've not only missed the Stay With Me artist's music, but also his presence online.

As for what he's been up to over the past year, he revealed:

"Just getting on the same page as my family and friends again. My fame and what happens when you become well known really scared me. I became very distant to my family and friends just because our lives weren't relatable. So, that was really tough for me. When I'm not close to my family I freak out and I'm just not the best person I could be."

He added:

"For it to not be about me for one year was absolutely wonderful. I was there to see my god daughter be born, I've been at every single birthday for my mom and my dad, sister and my cousins, my best friends. I'm there for down days & their good days. My sister's graduation, I was there for both of them. It was incredible."

Listen to the full interview (below)!!

Family over everything! Welcome back, bb!

