Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Gigi Hadid Kim K. Bachelor Taylor PerezTV
Home >> SIGHting, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, New York, Fashion Week, Kris Humphries, Scott Disick, KUWTK >> Scott Disick & Kim Kardashian's Ex Kris Humphries Party At The Same New York Club!

Scott Disick & Kim Kardashian's Ex Kris Humphries Party At The Same New York Club!

9/08/2017 2:03 PM ET | Filed under: SIGHtingKim KardashianKourtney KardashianNew YorkFashion WeekKris HumphriesScott DisickKUWTK

So awkward!

New York can be a small town when it's Fashion Week!

That proved to be very true this week when Scott Disick and Kris Humphries were spotted partying at the same club!

Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy and Kim Kardashian West's ex-husband narrowly missed an awkward run-in at Marquee, as Page Six reports they didn't end up talking or anything.

Related: Scott Seen Hanging Out With Sofia Richie!

Sounds like it was for the best!

It was recently reported Scott was hospitalized and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold last month, so we're hoping everything is all good with the dad of three now.

He's said to be spending time with the Kardashian/Jenner clan while in NYC, even continuing to film KUWTK.

Wonder if they got this near run-in on camera…

[Image via Judy Eddy/C.Smith/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Gwen Stefani's Sons Make A Cameo In Blake Shelton's Wedding-Themed Music Video Inspired By Their Love — Watch!
Next story »
Lena Dunham Just Had The Weirdest Twitter Exchange With Former Baseball Player Lenny Dykstra…
See All Comments