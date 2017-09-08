Selena Gomez Defends DACA In Political Post Calling Her Followers To Action — Check It!

Selena Gomez knows what it's like to have big dreams, which is why she's joining the fight to keep others from losing theirs!

The Bad Liar singer shared a political post on her Instagram on Friday against Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

Speaking out in support for all the Dreamers being threatened by the "unfortunate reversal of DACA," the 25-year-old encouraged her followers to call their representatives to defend Barack Obama's ill-fated executive action. (She even provided a link, so there's NO EXCUSE!)

