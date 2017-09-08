Home Videos Photos Shop
Serena Williams Is 'Glowing' After Her First Week As A Mom!

Cheers to the new family!

As we reported last week, Serena Williams gave birth to a beautiful baby girl who reportedly weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

The tennis champ has been a mommy for a full week, and according to an E! News source, she is "doing beyond perfect"!

The insider revealed:

"Serena is doing beyond perfect. She feels great and is just glowing about being a mother for the first time… Her baby girl is healthy and beautiful."

The source also gives major props to the athlete's fiancé Alexis Ohanian!

"Her fiancé is the nicest man alive… He really is so in love with Serena and is really supportive not only as a new dad but also as a partner. He is a busy man but puts Serena first in everything he does."

Apparently, both Serena and Alexis' family members have been helping out the new parents, and "a few close friends have seen the baby."

When Williams delivered her little bundle of joy, she "got some beautiful flowers sent to her hospital from big-named celebrities." What's good, Beyoncé? Was that you??

The 35-year-old has yet to reveal her daughter's name, or release a photo.

We can't wait to see her gorgeous face!

[Image via Serena Williams/Instagram.]

